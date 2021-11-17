December 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Anesthetic and monitoring techniques in awake spinal surgery”

Charlottesville, VA (December 1, 2021). The December issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 51, No. 6 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/51/6/neurosurg-focus.51.issue-6.xml]) presents six articles on the history and current developments in awake spine surgery.

Topic Editors: Wilson Z. Ray, Asdrubal Falavigna, Praveen V. Mummaneni, and Robert C. Bucelli

As the Topic Editors discuss in their editorial for this issue, “The content provided in this issue of Neurosurgical Focus provides an important framework for where we have been, where we are, and where we are going with awake spinal surgery. Our ability to provide patients with individualized patient-centric care that minimizes risk and accelerates the return to ‘normal’ will continue to be the catalyst for ongoing innovation and pressure us all to evolve.”

Contents of the December issue:

“Introduction: Awake spinal surgery: where we are now and where we are going” by Wilson Z. Ray et al.

by Wilson Z. Ray et al. “Awake spinal surgery: simplifying the learning curve with a patient selection algorithm” by Vijay Letchuman et al.

by Vijay Letchuman et al. “Spinal versus general anesthesia for minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion: implications on operating room time, pain, and ambulation” by Gaetano De Biase et al.

by Gaetano De Biase et al. “Single-level awake transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion: a Mayo Clinic institutional experience and national analysis” by Kingsley Abode-Iyamah et al.

by Kingsley Abode-Iyamah et al. “Surgical decompression via the unilateral intervertebral foraminal approach with local anesthesia for treating elderly patients with lumbar central canal stenosis” by Weibo Pan and Boqing Ruan.

by Weibo Pan and Boqing Ruan. “Spine surgery under awake spinal anesthesia: an Egyptian experience during the COVID-19 pandemic” by Mohamed Fawzy M. Khattab et al.

by Mohamed Fawzy M. Khattab et al. “Spinal anesthesia in awake surgical procedures of the lumbar spine: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 3709 patients” by Roberto J. Perez-Roman et al.

by Roberto J. Perez-Roman et al. “Editorial: The establishment of Neurosurgical Focus: personal reflections by the Editors-in-Chief.” by Martin H. Weiss and William T. Couldwell.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

For additional information, please contact Gillian Shasby, Director of Publications, Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group, One Morton Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903; Email: [email protected] Phone 434-924-5555.

Neurosurgical Focus, an online-only, monthly, peer-reviewed journal, covers a different neurosurgery-related topic in depth each month and is available free to all readers at http://www.thejns.org. Enhanced by color images and video clips, each issue constitutes a state-of-the-art "textbook chapter" in the field of neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Focus is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group, the scholarly journal division of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group each month include Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons, and Neurosurgical Focus: Video. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. All active members of the AANS are certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Neurosurgery) of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, AC. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system including the brain, spinal column, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. For more information, visit www.AANS.org.