Newswise — More job seekers are applying for remote positions, despite more companies choosing to bring their workers back into the office and roll back virtual work arrangements. According to a report by The Washington Post , fifty percent of job applications submitted on LinkedIn are for work-from-home positions, which make up just 15 percent of listings.

If you’re looking for more context on the matter, please consider Christopher Kayes , a professor of management and the chair of the management department at the George Washington University School of Business. He is an expert on leadership, resilience, teams, and workplace well-being. Kayes says even with the recent layoffs at big tech, cryptocurrency, and some tech startups, the outlook for jobs continues to be positive.

“There is no shortage of jobs, but job seekers can’t be as choosy as they were six months ago. Companies have become a bit more detailed in the list of hiring criteria, and that might include requirements to show up to the office a couple of days a week,” Kayes says. “Companies that provide flexible work schedules, good working conditions, and supportive management practices will continue to be the most desirable workplace places. The best companies are still innovating with partial work-from-home, four-day work weeks, and other flexible work arrangements.

Kayes is also tracking larger labor market trends. He will be reading the Labor Department’s November jobs report as soon as it's released Friday morning and will be available to offer analysis and commentary on what the latest numbers mean for employees and their employers.

“Data to be released this week, including the rate of job quitting and overall unemployment, as well as some private sector data on payrolls, will set the stage for how the job market will close out the year. Still, I predict we’ll continue to see a strong jobs market and positive wage growth, despite some choppy waters.”