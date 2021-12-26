Current research data reveal microenvironment as a significant modifier of physical functions, pathologic changes, as well as the therapeutic effects of stem cells. When comparing regeneration potential of various stem cell types used for cytotherapy and tissue engineering, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are currently the most attractive cell source for bone and tooth regeneration due to their differentiation and immunomodulatory potential and lack of ethical issues associated with their use. The microenvironment of donors and recipients selected in cytotherapy plays a crucial role in regenerative potential of transplanted MSCs, indicating interactions of cells with their microenvironment indispensable in MSC-mediated bone and dental regeneration. Since a variety of MSC populations have been procured from different parts of the tooth and tooth-supporting tissues, MSCs of dental origin and their achievements in capacity to reconstitute various dental tissues have gained attention of many research groups over the years. This review discusses recent advances in comparative analyses of dental MSC regeneration potential with regards to their tissue origin and specific microenvironmental conditions, giving additional insight into the current clinical application of these cells.

Core Tip: This review discusses recent advances in comparative analyses of dental mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) regeneration potential. We have summarized the available research evidence concerning the effects of hypoxic and inflammatory microenvironmental factors on dental MSC differentiation capacity. Existing investigations indicate the very important aspect of the recipient microenvironment niche in terms of therapeutic efficacy of transplanted dental MSCs. However, some of the data for the same cell type (especially in hypoxic in vitro conditions) are conflicting, so it is important to point out that the biology of MSCs is not yet fully known, and further research in this area is needed.