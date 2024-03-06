Newswise — The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) is hosting an intensive, five-day learning experience July 22-26 focused on fungal research relevant to Department of Energy mission areas.

At the 2024 EMSL Summer School, up to 25 selected participants will learn about EMSL's 1000 Fungal Proteins project, which aims to associate structure with function in poorly characterized or previously uncharacterized proteins that are highly conserved across the fungal kingdom.

During EMSL Summer School, participants will learn about and how to use:

• cell-free expression and purification

• cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) screening and data collection

• AlphaFold2 modeling and cryo-EM image processing

• optical/Raman imaging

• whole cell ultrastructural analysis

• Nanodroplet Processing in One Pot for Trace Samples

• native mass spectrometry

Each selected attendee will have the option of proposing one target protein (500 to 1500 amino acids in length) that will be sent through the cell-free expression and cryo-EM workflows for more personalized training.

EMSL is accepting applications from researchers in the fields of biology, biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry, or other fields related to understanding how fungal proteins work. EMSL will provide transportation and hotel accommodations those who are selected.

EMSL is a Department of Energy, Office of Science user facility, sponsored by the Biological and Environmental Research program.