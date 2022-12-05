The practice of skin bleaching to get a lighter complexion has become increasingly popular thanks in part to social media, but board-certified dermatologists warn that this trend can result in harmful and sometimes irreversible side effects.

Bleaching products can be safely used under the direction of a board-certified dermatologist to treat pigmentary conditions such as melasma, which causes patches and spots, usually on the face, that are darker than a person’s natural skin tone, according to board-certified dermatologist Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

However, dermatologists are seeing an increase in the amount of people who use skin bleaching products simply to acquire a lighter skin tone. Some people purchase products that are unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can contain substances such as mercury, steroids, and hydroquinone, which are dangerous at high levels.

“The use of these non-regulated products can result in conditions like skin rashes, steroid-induced acne and subsequent scarring, as well as thinning skin and skin ulcers (open round sores),” said Dr. Desai. “At the root of the issue is the unfortunate belief in some cultures that lighter skin tones are more preferrable than darker skin tones. I would encourage anyone who is considering skin bleaching to first consult with a board-certified dermatologist, who can help educate them about the potential dangers of this practice.”

I would be happy to connect you with Dr. Desai, who has discussed the issue on CNN.