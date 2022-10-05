Newswise — The Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine will be hosting urology clinicians and scientists from today’s most prominent academic centers at the institute’s inaugural in-person "Urology on the Beach" meeting, January 13 to 15, 2023, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

“This educational conference will be unique not only for providing the breadth of current and relevant knowledge delivered at the large urology conferences, but for featuring an intimate setting where those who attend can network and have one-on-one discussions with our distinguished speakers,” said conference chair Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute and chair of urology at the Miller School.

“Urology on the Beach” has drawn well-known speakers from the Miller School, Mayo Clinic, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, New York University, Duke University, Mount Sinai, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Vanderbilt University, University of Washington, and other academic centers.

Presenters will share the latest innovations and knowledge on topics spanning urologic oncology in prostate, renal, upper tract, and bladder cancers, as well as benign disease processes including male and female reconstructive surgery and male infertility/andrology. Other sessions will focus on timely practice management and career development topics, and a leadership panel will feature insights from many of today’s urologic leaders about how to pursue leadership roles in the specialty.

Another conference differentiator will be the keynote address by Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about the global economy’s future.

“The keynote is a topic all urologists are likely interested in, and Miami is the gateway to Latin America,” said conference course director Bruno Nahar, M.D., assistant professor of urologic oncology at the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. “Miami is the perfect backdrop for an in-person event like ‘Urology on the Beach,’ as it is on track to be the number one destination for biotech, finance, and venture capital. This echoes the mission of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute to attract top talent, accelerate innovative approaches, and foster collaboration between specialties like basic and translational sciences, biomedical engineering, and technology.”

January is a good time to escape the cold and embrace South Florida, according to conference course director Raveen Syan, M.D., assistant professor of clinical urology at the Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

“'Urology on the Beach' is during Martin Luther King weekend, so we encourage urologists to bring their families and enjoy the long holiday weekend in Miami while learning, networking, and earning continuing medical education credits,” Dr. Syan said.

The launch of the annual meeting is a major step toward the Desai Sethi Urology Institute’s goal to become a global leader in urology, according to Dr. Syan.

“The Miller School officially dedicated the Desai Sethi Urology Institute earlier this year, and our institute is already making innovative strides in research, from basic and translational to clinical research,” Dr. Syan said. “In January, I’m proud to say that we will bring top leaders in urology to our home at Desai Sethi Urology Institute to showcase what we do and build on our collaborations with these leaders in the specialty.”

To view the schedule of topics and speakers, click here: Desai Sethi Urology Institute "Urology on the Beach" - Schedule (dsuiurologyonthebeach.com)

To register for the conference, click here: Desai Sethi Urology Institute "Urology on the Beach" - Register (dsuiurologyonthebeach.com)