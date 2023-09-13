‌

Quotes “Polar ring galaxies are some of the most spectacular looking galaxies in the Universe. These findings suggest that one to three per cent of nearby galaxies may have gaseous polar rings, which is much higher than suggested by optical telescopes.”

-Dr. Nathan Deg, researcher, Department of Physics, Engineering Physics & and Astronomy, Queen’s University, Canada, and lead author on the study



“These results are a really nice illustration of the tremendous value of mapping the sky more deeply and more widely than has ever been done before. This is serendipity at its best: we found things we certainly didn’t expect to find.”

-Dr. Kristine Spekkens, Professor (cross-appointed from Royal Military College), Department of Physics, Engineering Physics & and Astronomy, Queen’s University, Canada



"I’m excited to work with such a diverse and collaborative team. We were able to work with data that showed a fine grid of velocity channels, which are equivalent to the radio stations on your old-fashioned radio receiver. The richness of the velocity data meant I could assign multiple colours to this composite to subtly convey the motion happening within the polar ring. The dance and choreography of the gas are beautiful, and that motion of the gas gives us some clues as to how galaxies evolve over time."

-Dr. Jayanne English, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba



"Our ASKAP radio telescope is delivering a flood of data and we are ready for it. Using ASKAP, full WALLABY will deliver more than 200,000 hydrogen-rich galaxies among them many unusual objects like polar rings, which can be used to probe the shape and distribution of the dark matter halos."

-Dr. Bärbel Koribalski, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO



“These new ASKAP observations, which reveal astonishing ring-like structures around otherwise normal looking spiral galaxies, suggest that the accretion of gas through interactions with gas-rich companion galaxies is much more common than we previously believed. WALLABY will be an amazing resource to uncover many more of such systems in the future.”

-Professor Lister Staveley-Smith, WALLABY Co-Principal Investigator and Interim Executive Director, ICRAR



"One of the most exciting outcomes of a large survey such as WALLABY, which will scan most of the Southern sky to carry out the largest census of neutral atomic hydrogen ever done, is discovering the unexpected -- these unusual galaxies with beautiful gas rings are perfect examples of this."

-Assistant Professor Barbara Catinella, WALLABY Co-Principal Investigator and co-author of this study. ICRAR, The University of Western Australia