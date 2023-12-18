BYLINE: More Cold Weather, More Viruses
David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says we are seeing more and more viral illness with the onset of colder temperatures.
What You Need to Know:
- Flu, COVID and RSV – all viral illnesses – are up nationwide by 35%.
- Tips to minimize the spread of viruses, including hand-washing and isolation.
- Which symptoms indicate a need for emergency care?
