BYLINE: More Cold Weather, More Viruses

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says we are seeing more and more viral illness with the onset of colder temperatures.

What You Need to Know:

  • Flu, COVID and RSV – all viral illnesses – are up nationwide by 35%.
  • Tips to minimize the spread of viruses, including hand-washing and isolation.
  • Which symptoms indicate a need for emergency care?

