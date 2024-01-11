BYLINE: Doctor says you can plan for a healthier year by taking important steps.

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says you can plan for a healthier year by taking important steps.

What You Need to Know:

  • Let your primary doctor quarterback your health.
  • Prepare questions for your doctor.
  • Ask about recommended screenings.
  • Regular exercise and diet can improve physical and mental health.

