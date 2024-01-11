BYLINE: Doctor says you can plan for a healthier year by taking important steps.
David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says you can plan for a healthier year by taking important steps.
What You Need to Know:
- Let your primary doctor quarterback your health.
- Prepare questions for your doctor.
- Ask about recommended screenings.
- Regular exercise and diet can improve physical and mental health.
For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.