BYLINE: Doctor Shares Benefits Of Cataract Surgery

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • Winter, you recently had cataract surgery. How are you doing, and has your vision improved? (SOT@ :14, TRT :30)
  • What are cataracts, and what causes them? (SOT@ :52, TRT :50)
  • What can you tell us about this operation, and what’s involved in repairing a cloudy lens? (SOT@ 1:52, TRT :43)
  • How successful is cataract surgery, and are there side effects? (SOT@ 2:40, TRT :30)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 3:20, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Surgery Vision
KEYWORDS
Eyes Cataract Cataract Risk Cataract Surgery cataract treatment Cataracts Retina retina damage Retina disease retina surgery Eye Health Eye Exam eye examination Eye Exams lens Vision vision and aging Vision and Change vision exam Vision health Vision Health Screening Vision Recovery Vision Screening vision issues Vision Loss vision problems
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You