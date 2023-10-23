BYLINE: Doctor Shares Benefits Of Cataract Surgery
David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.
- Winter, you recently had cataract surgery. How are you doing, and has your vision improved? (SOT@ :14, TRT :30)
- What are cataracts, and what causes them? (SOT@ :52, TRT :50)
- What can you tell us about this operation, and what’s involved in repairing a cloudy lens? (SOT@ 1:52, TRT :43)
- How successful is cataract surgery, and are there side effects? (SOT@ 2:40, TRT :30)
- Video b-roll begins @ 3:20, TRT 1:20
To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.