Marc Elieson, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses recent study about blood pressure and its impacts on heart attacks and strokes.

What You Need to Know:

People with high systolic numbers were found more at risk for heart attacks and strokes.

Medical conditions, age and medication adherence can put you at risk.

High blood pressure happens when blood flow is poor.

Lifestyle choices are important to managing high blood pressure.

Smoking not only causes cancer but prevents your body from growing new arteries or veins.

Life choices can make all the difference in your heart health.

