Doctors discusses recent study about blood pressure and its impacts on heart attacks and strokes
Marc Elieson, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses recent study about blood pressure and its impacts on heart attacks and strokes.
What You Need to Know:
- People with high systolic numbers were found more at risk for heart attacks and strokes.
- Medical conditions, age and medication adherence can put you at risk.
- High blood pressure happens when blood flow is poor.
- Lifestyle choices are important to managing high blood pressure.
- Smoking not only causes cancer but prevents your body from growing new arteries or veins.
- Life choices can make all the difference in your heart health.
