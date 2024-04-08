Newswise — As people prepare to thrill at the phenomenon of the eclipse today, Lauren Lusardi, OD, FAAO, an optometrist with Atlantic Health System in New Jersey, breaks down how the event makes us susceptible to eye damage and useful tips on how to protect yourself:

Q: What is different about the eclipse that affects eyes differently?

Lauren Lusardi: There is nothing inherently different with the sun during an eclipse verses any other day—the eclipse doesn't make the sun magically stronger. However, the eclipse makes the sun appear not as bright and therefore easier/more interesting to look at. However, just because the sun is less bright doesn't mean that the damaging UV light isn't any less.

Q: So, the light is actually the same, but just deceptively darker-looking, so people end up staring at it, essentially?

LL: Yes exactly! On a typical non-eclipse day, the sun is extremely bright to look at. Our natural instincts and defense mechanisms take over to not look at it and to look away. The eclipse causes it to be much easier to stare at the sun, however the damaging UV light is still the same as a non-eclipse day.

Q: I don’t have the appropriate glasses – is it safe for me to look around outside during the eclipse as long as I don’t look at the sun?

LL: Yes! It's no different than any other day.

Q: If I don’t have the special solar filter glasses and accidently look at the sun, what should I do? How do I know if the eclipse has affected my eyes?

LL: Unfortunately, there isn't any easy answer to this question. Damage to the retina can happen after only a few seconds of direct viewing, and patients can experience symptoms within 24-48 hours. Typical symptoms include new onset blurry vision, a new blind spot, or new visual distortions. We recommended a dilated eye exam to evaluate the complaints, however, solar retinopathy is unfortunately untreatable. Patients sometimes recover parts of their vision over time, but this is a case-by-case basis.

Q: Should I avoid using the solar filter glasses for activities other than an eclipse?

LL: Yes, only because if they are true solar filter glasses you shouldn't be able to see anything through them! Solar filter glasses are much too dark for driving, going on a walk, or reading outside. If you don't plan on looking directly at the sun, regular sunglasses are more appropriate for daily activities.

Safety tips:

Looking at the sun, during the eclipse or any other time, can cause solar retinopathy. This is damage to the retina which can cause a permanent blind spot in the center of your vision or permanent visual distortion.

New Jersey will be in the path of a partial solar eclipse from approximately 2 to 4 pm with the peak around 3:15. Since NJ is not in the path of totality, there is no point during eclipse that it is safe to look directly at the sun.

You can only safely look at the sun though special solar filters that comply with ISO 12312-2 International Standard. This is written on the glasses.

Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes—Solar filter glasses are very dark. Thousands of times darker than the darkest of regular sunglasses.

Unfortunately, there are counterfeits, and we are warning patients about 3rd party sellers on popular online retail sites. Below is the website for the American Astronomical Society and a list of vetted vendors. You shouldn't be able to see anything except very bright lights through the glasses. If you see anything—other people, trees, etc—the glasses are not dark enough for solar viewing.

If you don't have special solar filters, you can still see the eclipse indirectly with a pinhole projector! This can be easily made at home and it is safe because you are looking at the sun's image, not the sun itself. I made one myself out of a cereal box this past weekend.

Website for suppliers of safe solar filters: Suppliers of Safe Solar Viewers & Filters | Solar Eclipse Across America (aas.org)

Website to make your own pinhole projector: Student Project: How to Make a Pinhole Camera | NASA/JPL Edu