Newswise — (July 12, 2021) -- The ATS Research Program and the chILD Foundation have awarded Anthony Shum, MD, of the University of California, San Francisco $80,000. The award will support Dr. Shum’s research project, “Defining the pathogenesis of childhood ILD in COPA syndrome.”

The ATS Research Program Partner Grants provide crucial support to talented investigators from around the world, launching careers dedicated to scientific discovery and better patient care.

Dr. Shum wrote in his application summary that his proposal will “provide critical support for me to advance studies of lung disease pathogenesis of COPA syndrome and produce preliminary data that will form the basis for larger extramural funding.”

“The Children’s Interstitial Lung Disease Foundation has been privileged to partner with the American Thoracic Society on funding these types of important research projects since 2010” said Wayne Danson, Foundation Board Chairman. “We look forward to the results of Dr. Shum’s work and its contribution to our effort to ensure more breaths for the young victims of rare lung disorders.”

“Dr. Shum’s innovative project addresses important knowledge gaps in the molecular pathogenesis of COPA Syndrome, a disorder of immune dysregulation which presents in childhood with interstitial lung disease (ILD),” said Karen Ridge, PhD, chair of Scientific Grant Review Committee. “His ATS Research Program/chILD Foundation Partner Grant seeks to link the innate immune adapter molecule STING to disease. The successful completion of his work will not only be important for understanding lung disease in COPA syndrome, but for other systemic inflammatory disorders that drive type I interferon signaling and interstitial lung disease.”

