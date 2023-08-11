This week, Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

What are some safety tips for kids who walk to school? (SOT@ 0:14, TRT 0:30)

How can kids bike safely to school? (SOT@ 0:51, TRT 0:40)

What should kids who take the school bus watch out for? (SOT@ 1:40, TRT 0:34)

What are some safety tips for families who drive their kids to school? (SOT@ 2:23, TRT 0:37)

Car accidents are the top cause of death in teens. How can teens stay safe when driving to school? (SOT@ 3:09, TRT 0:31)

Where can families find more information on safe driving for their teens? (SOT@ 3:38, TRT 0:32)

Video b-roll begins @ 4:30, TRT 1:06

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom .

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.