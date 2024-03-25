Newswise — An estimated 31.6 million people live in the path of totality of the solar eclipse expected to pass over North America on April 8. As excitement builds, it’s important to know how to safely view the event (whether you’re in the path of totality or viewing a partial eclipse) and understand how even everyday exposure to the sun can damage vision.

Duke retina specialist and ophthalmologist Lejla Vajzovic, M.D., from the Duke Eye Center shares her insights.

Quotes: “Anytime you stare at the sun, you risk damaging your eyes, because the sun causes a physical burn at the back of the eye,” Vajzovic said. “The damage might not be immediate – you could stare at the sun and your vision might seem fine for the rest of the day – but then the next morning awake and be shocked that your eyesight is impaired or even gone.”

“Not even high-quality sunglasses or very dark lenses are adequate to protect your eyes if you want to view the eclipse,” Vajzovic said. “The only ‘eclipse glasses’ sufficient for viewing this event include special-purpose solar filters. They must meet a very specific worldwide standard known as ISO 12312-2 (international safety standard), and any eyewear purchased for viewing the eclipse must have this designation.”

Bio: Leija Vajzovic, M.D., is a vitreoretinal surgeon and tenured associate professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the Duke University School of Medicine with expertise in adult and pediatric retinal diseases and surgery.