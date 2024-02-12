Newswise — February’s ECHO Discovery Presentation is scheduled for February 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

In this month’s presentation, Dr. Lauren Petrick will discuss using dried blood spots for exposome research. Dr. Petrick will present a validated liquid chromatography and high resolution mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS) method for analyzing small blood samples, showcasing its broader chemical and metabolite coverage compared to traditional methods.

Dr. Petrick is an Associate Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY and the Director of the Center for Metabolomics and Molecular Phenotyping at the Sheba Medical Center, Israel.

Join the February 14 meeting here. No registration is required.

ECHO Discovery:

An Educational Series for Innovation in Child Health Research is a monthly presentation that features talks by ECHO investigators about topics relevant to the ECHO community and beyond. Learn more about the series and view past presentations here.

About ECHO:

Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.