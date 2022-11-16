Newswise — (November 16, 2022) Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network announced today eight of its network hospitals received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, making up over 25% of all New Jersey hospitals receiving an ‘A’ grade for Fall 2022. This national distinction celebrates achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

The following Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals have received “A” grades for spring 2022: Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center, Pascack Valley Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

“Hackensack Meridian Health prides itself on operating the safest hospitals in New Jersey,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health “I am proud of our teams who understand and implement our patient-first practices with the precision and expertise required to ensure we surpass safety expectations at each level of care. It is an honor to know the communities we serve can continue to rely on our hospitals for the highest quality, most compassionate care in the state.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

View each hospital’s full grade details at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.