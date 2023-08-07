Newswise — After more than a decade of work, electrons are now flying through a new superconducting accelerator at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, preparing to power the world’s most powerful X-ray free electron laser. This project – named the Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II) – is now steps away from releasing X-ray flashes that will open a new era in scientific research at that atomic level.

“Seeing electrons make it all the way through the LCLS-II is proof that our idea to make the source for an extremely powerful superconducting X-ray machine at SLAC is going to work,” Dan Gonnella, lead scientist at SLAC and a group leader in the accelerator directorate, said. “We were confident in our work, but until you see the first electrons actually make it through, you are feeling the butterflies.”

To send electrons through the facility, crews from four national laboratories – Argonne, Berkeley Lab, Fermilab, and Jefferson Lab – and Cornell University, worked together for close to 10 years to build all of the facility’s next-generation components. In 2019, teams installed a state-of-the-art electron gun, while earlier this year, crews turned on a helium cooling plant that brings the temperature of the facility down to two kelvins – colder than outer space.

LCLS-II will produce X-rays that are 10,000 times brighter than those of SLACs existing free-electron laser facility, LCLS – a historic upgrade that will open previously unimaginable views into some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. The facility will release one million X-ray flashes per second, far more than LCLS’s current rate of 120 flashes per second. The brighter, more rapid bursts of X-rays will allow scientists to tackle challenges such as understanding how to adapt natural solutions for harvesting solar energy for a new generation of clean fuels, inventing sustainable manufacturing methods for industry, and designing a new generation of drugs based on the ability to create molecular movies of how our bodies respond to disease.

“We are not answering only a few questions with the new superconducting accelerator, we are letting scientists answer an incredible number of questions,” SLAC electronics engineering manager Andy Benwell said.

Niobium helps electrons fly

LCLS-II’s extremely cold operating temperature allows the facility to run highly efficiently and conduct electricity with nearly zero resistance. But building an accelerator that has close to zero resistance requires specific materials, including niobium, which is a rare earth metal that is used in other types of machines, like wind turbines and jet engines.

For LCLS-II, a string of bright, hourglass-shaped niobium cavities accelerate electrons inside the facility’s 37 cryomodules. Each cryomodule has eight niobium cavities, meaning LCLS-II has almost 300 cavities – enough to stretch the length of about three soccer fields. The niobium cavities accelerate the electrons until they are flying almost light-speed toward the undulator hall, where they will pass through an exquisitely tuned series of magnets which forces them to travel a zigzag path and give off energy in the form of X-rays. These X-rays are then delivered to a suite of specialized instruments so researchers can conduct experiments.

The cavities enable LCLS-II to deliver an unprecedented stream of pulses that will allow researchers to take detailed movies of atomic-sized processes in nature. These movies will have much higher resolution than the pictures taken at LCLS – up to 8,000 times the number of frames per second than those from the existing accelerator. “Tracking the motion of atoms and molecules in real time movies will open a new frontier for X-ray science and be groundbreaking for experiments happening around the world,” Gonnella said.