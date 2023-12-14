Newswise — Seventeen scientists from across the world have been awarded Exploratory Research funding from the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL)─Department of Energy, Office of Science user facility sponsored by the Biological and Environmental Research program.

The fiscal year 2024 awardees represent a range of research projects focused on aerosols, plastic pollution, methane production, and global climate change. Projects begin January 1, 2024.

Through these awards, principal investigators and their research teams will have nine months of access and use of EMSL’s advanced scientific instrumentation, resources, and expertise.

Six of the 17 awardees are first-time principal investigators at EMSL. All awardees were selected following a dual anonymous proposal peer review, which has shown to reduce bias in the evaluation of proposals.

Read about the awarded projects.