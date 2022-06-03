Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 3, 2022) -- Physicians and scientists from Cedars-Sinai will discuss the latest advances in treatment, care and research at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting (ENDO 2022) in Atlanta, June 11-14.

Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and dean of the Medical Faculty at Cedars-Sinai, will receive the inaugural Transatlantic Alliance Award and give a plenary talk, Growth Hormone: An Adult Endocrine Misnomer, on Saturday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT. Melmed is the Helene A. and Philip E. Hixon Distinguished Chair in Investigative Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

Other Cedars-Sinai faculty and researchers who will present at ENDO 2022 include:

· Noel Bairey Merz, MD, will present at a plenary session, Cardiovascular Health in Women—Equity and Inclusion, on Sunday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Bairey Merz is director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center, director of the Linda Joy Pollin Women’s Heart Health Program and director of the Preventive and Rehabilitative Cardiac Center at Cedars-Sinai, where she is also professor of Cardiology.

· Jessica L. Chan, MD, will present at the symposium Disparities in Women’s Health and Fertility on Sunday, June 12, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. EDT, and will chair the symposium The Hormonal Impact on Endometriosis—the Unseen Disease of Reproduction on Monday, June 13, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. EDT. Chan is assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai.

· Leigh Ellis, PhD, will chair the symposium TIME Out: Emerging Approaches to Combat the Tumor Immunosuppressive Microenvironment in Endocrine-Related Cancers on Saturday, June 11, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. EDT, and will present at the symposium Oncogenic Amnesia: Lineage Plasticity as Mechanism of Resistance in Endocrine-Related Cancers on Monday, June 13, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. EDT. Ellis is the scientific director of the Center for Urologic Research Excellence at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and associate professor in the Departments of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai.

· Kate Lawrenson, PhD, will present at a plenary session, The Hormonal Impact of Endometriosis—the Unseen Disease of Reproduction—A Cellular and Molecular Portrait of Endometriosis Subtypes, on Monday, June 13, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. EDT. Lawrenson (@lawrensonlab) is associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, associate professor of Biomedical Sciences and a research scientist at Cedars-Sinai.

· Ruchi Mathur, MD, will chair the Gut Microbiome and Metabolism symposium on Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EDT. Mathur (@RuchiMathurMD) is director of the Diabetes Outpatient Teaching Education Center at Cedars-Sinai and part of the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program, where her research is focused on the gut microbiome.

In addition to the experts listed above, Mark O. Goodarzi, MD, PhD, is also available to comment on original research being presented at the conference. Goodarzi is director of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism and the Endocrine Genetics Laboratory at Cedars-Sinai. He is also the Eris M. Field Chair in Diabetes Research.

