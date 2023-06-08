LOS ANGELES (June 8, 2023) --
EXPERTS AVAILABLE
Cedars-Sinai endocrinologists will share their latest medical research and clinical care improvements at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, June 15-18. Physician-scientists are available for interviews on a variety of topics, including polycystic ovarian syndrome, gut bacteria, diabetes, obesity, pancreatitis, improving care for patients with adrenal insufficiency, and new guidelines for diabetes patients facing high-risk hypoglycemia.
NOTABLE PRESENTATIONS
Thursday, June 15
Inflammation & Aging
GH, IGF-1 and Inflammatory Marker Interactions with Small Bowel Microbial Diversity Are Age and Sex Dependent
Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Gabriela Leite, PhD, Ruchi Mathur, MD
Growth Hormone, the Microbiome and CVD Risk
Sex and Age Specificity of Correlations Among IGF-1, GH, and Duodenal Microbial Diversity Predicting TMA Biosynthesis
Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Noa Tal, MD, Ruchi Mathur, MD
Growth Hormone & DNA Damage Repair
WIP1 Phosphatase Is a Novel Specific Target for Epithelial GH Action
Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Tugce Apaydin, MD, Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Risk Factor
Characterizing Inpatient Cases of DKA Precipitated by SGLT2 Inhibitor Use
Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Steve Kim, PharmD, Roma Gianchandani, MD
Diabetes & Pancreatitis
Diabetes, Obesity, and Pancreatitis: Population Studies
Symposium: 1:30-3 p.m.
Mark Goodarzi, MD, PhD
STUDY: Pancreatitis and Diabetes Risk
Saturday, June 17
Improving In-Patient Diabetes Care
Management of Individuals With Diabetes at High Risk for Hypoglycemia: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
Panel Presentation: 8-9 a.m.
Roma Gianchandani, MD
Adrenal Insufficiency & Hydrocortisone Dosing
Remote Monitoring of Biometric, Proteomic, and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Adrenal Insufficiency
Poster: 1-2 p.m.
Anat Ben-Shlomo, MD
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & Gut Bacteria
Gavaging Adult Female Rats with Rothia sp. Leads to Profound Disruption of the Estrous Cycles and Metabolic Consequences
Poster: 1-2 p.m.
Roberta Santos, PhD, Ruchi Mathur, MD
ENDO 2023 Embargo Policy: Unless otherwise noted, all abstracts and oral presentations at ENDO 2023 are embargoed for release until the date and time of the presentation. All times are Central Daylight Time (CDT).
