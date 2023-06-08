LOS ANGELES (June 8, 2023) --

EXPERTS AVAILABLE

Cedars-Sinai endocrinologists will share their latest medical research and clinical care improvements at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, June 15-18. Physician-scientists are available for interviews on a variety of topics, including polycystic ovarian syndrome, gut bacteria, diabetes, obesity, pancreatitis, improving care for patients with adrenal insufficiency, and new guidelines for diabetes patients facing high-risk hypoglycemia.

NOTABLE PRESENTATIONS

Thursday, June 15

Inflammation & Aging

GH, IGF-1 and Inflammatory Marker Interactions with Small Bowel Microbial Diversity Are Age and Sex Dependent

Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Gabriela Leite, PhD, Ruchi Mathur, MD



Growth Hormone, the Microbiome and CVD Risk

Sex and Age Specificity of Correlations Among IGF-1, GH, and Duodenal Microbial Diversity Predicting TMA Biosynthesis

Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Noa Tal, MD, Ruchi Mathur, MD



Growth Hormone & DNA Damage Repair

WIP1 Phosphatase Is a Novel Specific Target for Epithelial GH Action

Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tugce Apaydin, MD, Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB



Diabetic Ketoacidosis Risk Factor

Characterizing Inpatient Cases of DKA Precipitated by SGLT2 Inhibitor Use

Poster: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Steve Kim, PharmD, Roma Gianchandani, MD



Diabetes & Pancreatitis

Diabetes, Obesity, and Pancreatitis: Population Studies

Symposium: 1:30-3 p.m.

Mark Goodarzi, MD, PhD

STUDY: Pancreatitis and Diabetes Risk



Saturday, June 17

Improving In-Patient Diabetes Care

Management of Individuals With Diabetes at High Risk for Hypoglycemia: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline

Panel Presentation: 8-9 a.m.

Roma Gianchandani, MD



Adrenal Insufficiency & Hydrocortisone Dosing

Remote Monitoring of Biometric, Proteomic, and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Adrenal Insufficiency

Poster: 1-2 p.m.

Anat Ben-Shlomo, MD



Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome & Gut Bacteria

Gavaging Adult Female Rats with Rothia sp. Leads to Profound Disruption of the Estrous Cycles and Metabolic Consequences

Poster: 1-2 p.m.

Roberta Santos, PhD, Ruchi Mathur, MD



