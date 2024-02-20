Newswise — WASHINGTON—Members of the media can now register to cover hormone health and science advances being presented at ENDO 2024, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting. The meeting will take place June 1-4, in Boston, Mass.



ENDO 2024 offers journalists the opportunity to discuss groundbreaking research with world-renowned experts in diverse fields, including obesity, diabetes, reproductive health, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, bone health and thyroid cancer. The meeting is the premier global conference in endocrinology research and clinical care. The event is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the world.



This year’s program will feature more than 2,000 abstracts and over 150 other sessions. The Society will host several press conferences and distribute news releases on scientific findings being released at ENDO 2024. The Society will announce the press conference schedule closer to the event.



News Media Registration Information



To register as media for ENDO 2024, please complete the online registration form and indicate whether you will be covering the meeting on-site or remotely. Eligible members of the news media will receive complimentary access to meeting sessions and news conferences. While news conferences will be livestreamed online, the rest of the meeting program will be available to in-person media attendees only.



Media registrations are approved at the discretion of the Endocrine Society. Eligibility requirements are listed in our online newsroom. Media approved for attendance will receive official notification via email from Endocrine Society staff.



More information is available at https://www.endocrine.org/meetings-and-events/endo-2024.



