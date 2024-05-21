Newswise — Researchers will delve into emerging research in diabetes, obesity, reproductive health and other aspects of hormone health during the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2024 news conferences June 1-4.



The Society also will share its vitamin D Clinical Practice Guideline publicly for the first time during a news conference on Monday, June 3. Reporters will have an opportunity to hear directly from members of the guideline development panel.



Other press conferences will feature select abstracts that are being presented at ENDO 2024, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting taking place this year in Boston, Mass. The news conference slate will wrap up with a panel discussion of the endocrine-disrupting chemicals landscape. The news conferences are being held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. News conferences will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person.



News Conference Schedule:





Saturday, June 1



Pediatric Health (9 a.m. ET): Researchers will discuss anti-obesity medication prescribing for teenagers, the link between sedentary time during childhood and the risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease in adulthood, and the impact of early life stress on the onset of drug and alcohol use.



Diabetes and Obesity (11 a.m. ET): The session will discuss the impact of social vulnerability on blood sugar control in people with diabetes; the association between testosterone, waist size, and diabetes risk in middle aged and older men; prediabetes as a risk factor for mortality in Latin America; and the impact of diabetes and anti-obesity medication semaglutide on taste perception.





Sunday, June 2



Obesity (9 a.m. ET): Featured studies will explore heart disease risk among people who have lived with obesity for a decade as well as predictors of weight gain among breast cancer survivors.



Reproductive health (11 a.m. ET): Researchers will discuss a new clinical trial of a male birth control gel, symptoms experienced by men who stop using anabolic steroids within the first year of cessation, and the association between menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease.





Monday, June 3



Debut of the Society’s Vitamin D Clinical Practice Guideline (8 a.m. ET): Experts will discuss the Society’s recommendations for vitamin D supplementation.



Endocrine-disrupting Chemicals (11 a.m. ET): Society spokespeople Marina Fernandez, Ph.D., Leonardo Trasande, M.D., M.P.P., and Scott Belcher, Ph.D., will share the latest on the United Nations Environmental Assembly’s plastics treaty negotiations and the scientific and regulatory landscape around per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).





