Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has selected five recipients for its Early Investigators Awards.



The Society also selected Rimesh Pal, M.D., D.M., of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India as its first C. Wayne Bardin, MD, International Travel Award winner.



The Early Investigators Awards were established to assist in the development of early career investigators and to recognize their accomplishments in endocrine-related research. The Endocrine Society’s 2022 Early Investigators Award winners are:

Omar Bello-Chavolla, M.D., Ph.D., Instituto Nacional de Geriatría, Mexico City, Mexico– Bello-Chavolla is an Associate Professor at the National Institute for Geriatrics, where his research has focused on understanding the interaction between cardio-metabolic diseases and aging, characterizing the epidemiology of cardio-metabolic disorders in low and middle-income countries as well as characterizing metabolic phenotypes linked to increased risk of severe COVID-19.

Fernando Bril, M.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.– Bril is currently a clinical fellow in the Division of Endocrinology at University of Alabama at Birmingham. His main research interest has been to understand the metabolic mechanisms that promote the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in obesity and diabetes, identify markers for early diagnosis, and assess pharmacological approaches that may be able to change the natural history of the disease.

Lawrence Kazak, Ph.D., McGill University, Quebec, Canada–Lawrence joined McGill University as an Assistant Professor in 2018. His lab is broadly focused on defining the molecular control of energy expenditure using thermogenic fat as a model system.

Estelle Everett, M.D., M.H.S, University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Calif.– Everett is an Endocrinologist and Health Services Researcher at Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Her research involves exploring and addressing barriers to care in vulnerable populations with type 1 diabetes. She has a particular interest in addressing inequities in access and use of diabetes technology.

Tim Korevaar, M.D., Ph.D., Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands–Korevaar is a postdoctoral fellow at the Endocrinology department and Academic Center for Thyroid Disease of the Erasmus University Medical Center. His research focuses on thyroid function and glucose homeostasis during fertility and pregnancy.

The C. Wayne Bardin, M.D., International Travel Award was created in honor of Past President Dr. Wayne Bardin, who made remarkable research contributions to both reproductive physiology and contraception throughout his long career.



Rimesh Pal is the Endocrine Society’s 2022 winner. He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Endocrinology and a physician at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. His focus areas are metabolic bone diseases, osteoporosis, primary hyperparathyroidism, type 2 diabetes and endocrinological aspects of COVID-19.



