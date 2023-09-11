Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that ETH Zurich has chosen Symplectic Grant Tracker from Digital Science’s suite of flagship products to power its internal funding program, to promote world-​class research with the potential to result in fundamental new knowledge or technologies and exciting discoveries.

Designed from the outset to meet research funding needs, Grant Tracker includes features to assist applicants, reviewers, committees and funders and help them to work efficiently and effectively across the grants management lifecycle.

The ETH Zurich Research Grants program provides seed funding for new research and development directions at an early stage. In the focus are grant applications that venture into uncharted territory and involve highly creative and original as well as high-​risk approaches with the potential for exciting new discoveries in all disciplines represented at ETH Zurich.

“We chose Symplectic Grant Tracker for ETH Zurich because it is a comprehensive grant management system that offers intuitive user interfaces, simplifies processes (e.g. evaluation panels and handling of external reviewers), standardises workflows and has a proven track record,” said Martine Vernooij, Scientific Coordinator at ETH Zurich.

“The implementation of the software was straightforward and the interaction with the company was overly pleasant – professional, courteous, friendly. The ETH community is very satisfied and we have therefore decided to implement the software for a wide range of internal funding streams.”

Brian Armour, Solutions Consultant for Symplectic Grant Tracker, said: “We are looking forward to working with ETH Zurich as they deliver this exciting research grant program, supporting their mission to create knowledge and develop technologies to meet the global challenges of our time.”

About ETH Zurich

Situated in the heart of Europe, yet forging connections all over the world, ETH Zurich is pioneering solutions to the global challenges of today and tomorrow. It has more than 20,000 students from over 120 different countries.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter/X or on LinkedIn.

About Symplectic Grant Tracker

Symplectic Grant Tracker delivers effective, impactful grants management for research funding organisations. With 15+ years of streamlining the management and administration of grant-making, we specialise in empowering mission-driven organisations to make strategic funding decisions.

Symplectic Grant Tracker underpins the pre and post award processes for 50+ funding agencies who collectively award more than $2 billion annually, including The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), National Insititute for Health Research (NIHR), Versus Arthritis and The Leverhulme Trust.