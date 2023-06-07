Guidelines for managing surgical pain omit patients with a history of chronic pain, substance use disorder and/or opioid tolerance. To address this disparity, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) gathered 15 medical organizations representing more than 500,000 physicians to develop seven guiding principles to improve pain management before, during and after surgery for these challenging patients.

Millions of patients fall into this category. A recent U.S. survey found over 19 million adults had at least one substance use disorder. These new principles create a “North Star” for vulnerable patients and communities dealing with multiple public health crises; offer much-needed awareness, advocacy and education for safe and effective surgical care; and represent a step forward in understanding disparities and stigma. They provide recommendations for screening, treating and educating these patients as well as when and how to consult a pain medicine specialist. For example, the organizations recommend educating patients about avoiding alcohol and recognizing the signs of overdose along with using telehealth when needed to consult with pain management experts.

