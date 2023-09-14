NASA is releasing a report today on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena - commonly known as UFOs. A live streamed media briefing, headed by Nasa boss Bill Nelson and other leaders, will begin at 3pm BST from the Washington headquarters.

Dr Chris Pattison, from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at the University of Portsmouth, is available for comment and media interviews. He can discuss:

What is the NASA report likely to reveal?

What are UAPs?

What are the challenges with identifying them?

Why is NASA taking potential UAP sightings more seriously?

Comment on the hearing this week in Mexico where someone claimed to show actual aliens to congress. More info here

Chris has recently written this article on the subject: https:// theconversation.com/ufos-what- well-learn-from-the-nasa- panel-investigating-sightings- 207328

He also has a YouTube channel