British maritime historian, Dr Ann Coats, Senior Lecturer from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Civil Engineering and Surveying is available to comment on the discovery of Endurance.
Dr Coats can talk about:
- What wrecks mean to us
- Why explorers/mariners went to Antarctica in the first place
- Why marine archaeologists search for their wrecks
- The curiosity and excitement of exploration and searching for shipwrecks
- Wrecks connecting us to past ‘heroes’ in dramatic ways
- How such a complex search would have required extensive international and interdisciplinary collaboration
- How climate change enabled Endurance to be discovered
- Why Endurance suffered no wood boring destruction
- How its discovery can inspire the public and young people