Newswise — A new study in Biotechnology Journal describing a transgenic cow capable of producing human proinsulin and insulin in her milk could have wide-reaching implications for millions of diabetics worldwide. The advancement provides proof-of-concept for a system that would require refinement of processing and FDA approval but little scale-up to provide large quantities of insulin.

