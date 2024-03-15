Newswise — The vote this week by the U.S. House of Representatives, by an overwhelming 352-65 margin, could lead to a nationwide ban of the popular social media app TikTok. The bill now moves to the Senate, and President Biden has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, which some lawmakers say make it a potential national security threat, due to its surveillance capabilities.

“Banning a platform is unique, and the law represents a greater awareness of the power of social media in terms of disinformation and privacy,” says Virginia Tech expert Cayce Myers. “Targeting a specific company like this is unusual, but it may signal a new approach to social media regulation.”

Myers, a professor of public relations in the School of Communication at Virginia Tech, shares his expertise on the motivations behind and potential ramifications of this bill on both TikTok and social media in general.

What is the impetus behind this bill?

“The bill was brought forward because of the fear of Chinese government espionage facilitated through TikTok. Many Members of Congress are concerned that the Chinese government could demand ByteDance utilize the app to gather information about Americans or spread disinformation. A bipartisan effort has been made to divest ByteDance of TikTok to promote U.S. national security. Because ByteDance is resistant to selling TikTok, this bill is tantamount to banning the platform in the United States.”

What are the potential roadblocks in the Senate and executive branch?

“Opponents of the bill say this law ultimately will ban TikTok, and by extension harm businesses and influencers who use the platform for their livelihood. Users will lose intellectual property and followers that support their businesses if the platform is not available. If the bill becomes law, it is highly likely that a flurry of lawsuits will ensue that allege that the federal government is overreaching by targeting one company and that the ban of a large platform is adversely impacting the free speech rights of users. Those lawsuits will ultimately create a protracted legal fight, which may end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Right now, the issue is what happens to this bill in the U.S. Senate. President Biden indicated he would sign the TikTok bill, so the only roadblock is the U.S. Senate.”

What further ramifications might there be for the tech industry if this bill passes?

“The ramifications of this bill impact both TikTok and the social media industry. Of course, for ByteDance the new law, if enacted, would require the company to divest TikTok. If they do not sell, then there would be a ban on providing TikTok updates, and app stores, such as Apple, would not host the app because of civil penalties. Eventually, TikTok would, in effect, go away in the U.S. If Tiktok were not sold, then users would likely migrate to other platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, making those outlets even larger and more influential. The outsized influence of U.S. based social media, such as Facebook, is yet another issue that many Democrats and Republicans are concerned about.

“There is a practical side to this issue as well. TikTok would be an expensive company to sell, and buyers at that price point are not plentiful. Selling the company could be harder than realized. As it is currently written, the bill allows for a six-month period to divest. That could be easier said than done.”

About Myers Cayce Myers is a professor of public relations and director of graduate studies at the School of Communication at Virginia Tech. His work focuses on media history, political communication, and laws that affect public relations practice. He is the author of “Public Relations History: Theory Practice” and “Profession and Money in Politics: Campaign Fundraising in the 2020 Presidential Election.” Read more here.

