Dr Tom Webb from the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth in England is an expert in the global management, leadership, operational environment and working practices of sports officials.

He is founder and coordinator of the Referee and Match Official Research Network, which was formed as a result of the widely published research from a variety of disciplinary perspectives on the subject of referees and match officials in sport. Tom's research interests concern the role of match officials in sport. He has been awarded grants and funding from agencies such as UEFA, the Premier League and the European Commission.

Tom's recent research has focused on violence, aggression and abuse towards sports officials and the mental health and wellbeing of sports officials from a global perspective.

Main research areas:

Violence, aggression and abuse towards sports officials.

The mental health and wellbeing of sports officials from a global perspective.

Bio: https://researchportal.port. ac.uk/en/persons/thomas-webb