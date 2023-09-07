As summer fades and temperatures begin to drop, residents may start seeing a familiar visitor in their homes — the stink bug.

Carlos Quesada, West Virginia University Extension entomology specialist and assistant professor in the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, is sharing some methods for dealing with the pest.

Quotes:

“The brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive insect that is a pest of fruits, vegetables and other crops. Stink bugs get their name from the scent glands located on the dorsal surface of the abdomen and the underside of the thorax.

“Stink bugs become a nuisance for most people when they begin looking for warm places to spend the colder months. Cracks as small as 1/16 to 1/8 inch around windows, doors, overhangs, dryer vents and other areas can provide a means of entrance.

“The best method of controlling stink bugs is to prevent their entry into the home by caulking around windows and door frames. Using insecticides on the outside of your home as well works best, especially on south and west-facing walls in September and October. Insecticides used alone only provide limited control.

“The best methods of control once stink bugs have entered the home are to vacuum them up or knock them into a bucket of soapy water. Be sure to empty the vacuum into soapy water because if they are released outside, they will just get back into your home. But beware, your vacuum may smell like stink bugs afterward, so using an older one for this purpose is advised.

“Although stink bugs are a nuisance inside buildings, they do not cause any significant structural or cosmetic damage and will not reproduce inside the home.” — Carlos Quesada, entomology specialist, WVU Extension