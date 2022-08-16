Cassandra Moseley

University of Oregon Research Professor, Institute for a Sustainable Environment; Senior Policy Advisor, Ecosystem Workforce Program

Cassandra Moseley focuses on wildfire policy and management including wildfire risk reduction, prescribed fire, community preparation, response, and recovery, as well as wildfire suppression and contracting and how wildfires are changing in the American West. She has a particular focus on how natural resource policies affect rural communities, businesses, and workers, including immigrant forest workers. She examines how communities organize to increase resiliency to economic, social and environmental change. Cass can speak about forest land management and firefighters/contracted services. She can also speak about community wildfire preparedness.