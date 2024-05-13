Newswise — In the quest for eternal youth and flawless skin, many turn to innovative cosmetic procedures, such as the vampire facial. This procedure, officially known as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) microneedling, involves drawing blood from the client, processing it to enhance the concentration of platelets, and then re-injecting it into the skin. Aimed at rejuvenating the skin by enhancing collagen production, vampire facials promise a more youthful appearance and a reduction in acne scars and wrinkles.

Vampire facials have soared in popularity over the past few years, as well as many other beauty treatments. However, a chilling report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has overshadowed this trendy treatment. According to the CDC, three women were diagnosed with HIV after receiving vampire facials at an unlicensed spa. This alarming incident highlights a critical risk associated with cosmetic procedures that use needles: the transmission of bloodborne pathogens.

The American Academy of Dermatology and other health authorities stress the importance of using single-use, disposable needles and maintaining rigorous hygiene protocols as these beauty treatments become more widespread.

The allure of cosmetic enhancements often reflects deeper societal issues related to self-esteem and body image. As such, it's imperative to open discussions about the psychological impacts of aesthetic treatments, its effects, and risks. Experts in psychology and dermatology can provide valuable insights into how such procedures might affect mental health and self-perception and the risk woman face when facing them.

