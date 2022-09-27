Newswise — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) announced today that it joined the Alliance for Open Scholarship (All4OS), a diverse group of professional societies and associations that is launching a bold initiative to advance open scholarship.

All4OS will collaborate to operationalize open scholarship principles, tailoring discipline-specific guidance on core considerations like supporting and sustaining open infrastructure; providing training on good open research and scholarship practices; and aligning awards and recognition to promote a culture of open research and scholarship.

“All4OS will provide a unique collaborative forum within which professional societies and associations can advance individual and collective goals for open scholarship,” said Frank J. Krause Jr., FASEB CEO and Executive Director. “FASEB is eager to participate in this exchange of ideas, both in aiding our 28 member societies’ open science activities and supporting DataWorks!, our multipronged platform for fostering data management and sharing in the biological and biomedical sciences," he added.

Professional societies and associations play a unique and critical role in identifying, articulating, and socializing appropriate norms and practices within their disciplines. They help to shape a positive research culture by advancing core values, including transparency, trustworthiness, equity, and inclusion. All4OS members hold a shared belief that open scholarship plays a key role in enabling their missions and advancing their fields. To that end, members are committed to accelerating the transition to a more open, equitable, and sustainable ecosystem by developing and promoting discipline-specific guidance on key topics like data management plans; FAIR and CARE data sharing principles; self-archiving; incentives; and improving public trust in science.

All4OS members—whose missions span the humanities, social sciences, behavioral sciences, life sciences and biomedicine, and physical sciences and who represent a broad global scientific community—have committed to engage with their respective communities, colleges and universities, funders and agencies, and other key actors to solicit input on, co-create, and coordinate open scholarship activities. Additionally, All4OS members will share annual public updates on specific actions and progress in service of better facilitating open research and scholarship within and across their disciplines.

All4OS emerges from the work of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Roundtable on Aligning Incentives for Open Science. It complements the Higher Education Leadership Initiative for Open Scholarship (HELIOS), a cohort of 80+ colleges and universities tackling open scholarship as a collective action opportunity.

The complete list of Alliance for Open Scholarship members includes the Academic Data Science Alliance, the American Anthropological Association, the American Geophysical Union, the American Mathematical Society, the American Society for Microbiology, the Association for Psychological Science, the Ecological Society of America, the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, the Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences, and the Linguistic Society of America.