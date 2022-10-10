Newswise — FASEB is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Excellence in Science Awards.

For more than 30 years, FASEB Excellence in Science Awards have honored recipients’ excellence and innovation in their research fields, as well as their exemplary leadership and mentorship (view past recipients). The awards recognize achievements by women scientists at three different career stages:

Lifetime Achievement (established investigators)

Mid-Career Investigator (within 7 to 15 years of first independent scientist position)

Early-Career Investigator (within 7 years of first independent scientist position)

Women scientists who are current members of a FASEB Full Member Society are eligible for nomination. The award is presented with a cash prize and funds to present a lecture at a meeting of a FASEB member society of their choice. Nominators must also be a current member of a FASEB Full Member Society.

Nominations must be received by December 12, 2022.

FASEB is dedicated to increasing diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity within the life sciences. As part of this effort, we highly encourage nominations for individuals from historically underrepresented groups within the life sciences community.

For more information on eligibility, submission requirements, and nomination procedures, click here.