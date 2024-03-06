Newswise — Article title: Fatty acid metabolism promotes TRPV4 activity in lung microvascular endothelial cells in pulmonary arterial hypertension



Authors: Nicolas Philip, Xin Yun, Hongyang Pi, Samuel Murray, Zack Hill, Jay Fonticella, Preston Perez, Cissy Zhang, Wimal Pathmasiri, Susan Sumner, Laura Servinsky, Haiyang Jiang, John C. Huetsch, William M. Oldham, Scott Visovatti, Peter J. Leary, Sina A. Gharib, Evan Brittain, Catherine E. Simpson, Anne Le, Larissa A. Shimoda, Karthik Suresh



From the authors: “In summary, our results suggest a novel link between fatty acid metabolism, ketone body formation and [transient receptor potential vanilloid-4] sensitivity in lung microvascular endothelial cells.”



This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.