Research Alert

About The Study: This survey study found that partners of colorectal cancer survivors experienced long-term financial toxicity that was associated with worse health-related quality of life. Multilevel interventions for both patients and partners are needed to address factors at individual and systemic levels and incorporate behavioral approaches. 

Authors: Christine M. Veenstra, M.D., M.S.H.P., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author. 

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.5897)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.5897?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=040623

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cancer Healthcare Sex and Relationships
KEYWORDS
Colorectal Cancer Financial toxicity
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You