Christina Philippou is a Principal Lecturer in Accounting, Economics and Finance at the University of Portsmouth in England.

She has written, leads, and co-delivers a football finance course for the Premier League's EAM program, and co-authored a report on football financial sustainability for DCMS published alongside the Government Response to the Fan Led Review of Football Governance.

Christina is also Director of Policy for Fair Game, a group of football clubs supported by experts and politicians, campaigning to improve football governance.

Main research areas:

  • Corruption in sport

  • Football finance

  • Financial education of athletes

  • Corporate and sport governance

Bio: https://researchportal.port.ac.uk/en/persons/christina-philippou

