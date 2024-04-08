Newswise — Washington, D.C., April 8, 2024 – MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been perfecting ways to perform complex cervical spine surgery, and recently performed the first MySpine® Cervical surgery in the country. Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Oliver Tannous, MD, successfully performed the MySpine Cervical 3D printed cervical fusion on a 77-year-old patient in January. The patient stayed in the hospital for two days and has returned to doing daily activities after a few weeks of restrictions.

Posterior cervical spine surgery and fusion involve operating in the back of the neck to treat conditions of the back and neck bones, discs, and nerves, to relieve pressure or alleviate pain. During these surgeries, specialized screws and rods are often used to stabilize the neck. Now, the innovative MySpine Patient-Matched, 3D printed technology creates patient-specific guides for the precise placement of the screws, reducing operative times and improving patient and surgical outcomes.

“The MySpine Cervical technology is another arsenal in our cervical spine surgery toolbox for accurate screw placement,” said Dr. Tannous, an orthopedic spine surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “While non-guided techniques come with some risks and drawbacks, the MySpine technology allows for greater accuracy and faster surgery. That means patients spend less time on the operating table with less blood loss and faster recovery.”

Prior to surgery, patients undergo a low-dose CT scan. The MySpine Cervical technology converts these CT images and creates 3D anatomical models or guides of the neck. These customized 3D guides help surgeons plan and prepare for surgery, and precisely determine where to place the screws for best outcomes. This pre-operative planning not only cuts the time that patients spend in surgery, but it also reduces the risk of complications.

To date, Dr. Tannous has performed more than 200 MySpine cases in the thoracic and lumbar spine, and several MySpine Cervical surgeries.

MySpine Cervical is a significant addition to the MySpine platform from Medacta International, which provides patient-specific guides for the spine vertebrae.

About MedStar Washington Hospital Center

MedStar Washington Hospital Centeris a not-for-profit, 912-bed, teaching and research hospital in the nation’s capital, and is a major referral center for treating the region’s most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed, and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. MedStar Washington operates the region’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center and the District’s only Cardiac Ventricular Assist Device program, both certified by The Joint Commission. The hospital is also home to MedSTAR, a nationally verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and it operates the region’s only adult Burn Center.