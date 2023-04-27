Newswise —

The University of Surrey's researchers suggest that perovskite solar cells' commercial feasibility will remain unattainable unless numerous significant obstacles are overcome.

Perovskite solar cells are commonly regarded as the next step in the progression of solar energy and could fulfill the increasing need for sustainable energy. Nevertheless, they lack stability in comparison to conventional solar cells.

According to the University of Surrey researchers, the critical stage to prolong the longevity of perovskite solar cells is to stabilize the "photoactive phases," which is the specific component of the material responsible for transforming light energy into electrical energy.

The significance of stabilizing the photoactive phase lies in the fact that if it deteriorates or disintegrates over time, the solar cell's ability to produce electricity effectively will be hindered. Hence, ensuring the stability of the photoactive phase is a crucial measure in enhancing the efficiency and durability of perovskite solar cells.

The University of Surrey's study focused on examining how recent technological advancements could be utilized to reinforce the phases of perovskite.

Dr Xueping Liu, the first author at the Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, said:

Despite being more efficient in converting sunlight into electricity, perovskite solar cells are still not as dependable as conventional solar cells. It is vital to comprehend the reasons behind their instability and discover ways to regulate their production to avoid degradation over time, to enhance their reliability. This research strives to achieve this goal by gaining a better understanding of the cells' stability and improving their design. With these improvements, perovskite solar cells could potentially be utilized on a larger scale, contributing to the availability of more sustainable energy for everyone.

Dr Wei Zhang, the main corresponding author and project lead from the University of Surrey, said:

To progress the development of the next generation of perovskite photovoltaics (PVs), the scientific community must concentrate on overcoming the stability obstacle of perovskite materials. By revisiting the scientific mechanisms underlying phase instability and exploring the possibilities provided by light-harvesting materials, there is potential for triggering the advancement of the next generation of perovskite PVs.

The study has been published in Nature Reviews Chemistry.

The University of Surrey's research was carried out in partnership with the University of Toronto, the University of Stuttgart, and the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

