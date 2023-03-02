Newswise — CHICAGO – The Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (FAER) announced it has established an endowed National Academy of Medicine (NAM) fellowship to provide early-career anesthesiology scholars with the opportunity to experience and participate in committee, workshop, and roundtable activities of NAM and the National Academy of Sciences (NAS).

Offering a robust catalogue of research grants and programs for early-career anesthesiology investigators, FAER – an American Society of Anesthesiologists’ foundation – is always exploring new avenues of support for up-and-coming researchers. The NAM Fellowship Program was recognized as one such exceptionally valuable opportunity. Because of this, FAER has donated $1 million to the NAM for the establishment of the endowed FAER NAM Fellowship.

“I speak for all of FAER when I express how excited we are for this collaboration,” said FAER Board Chair Roger A. Johns, MD, MHS, PhD. “Early career support is critical to ensuring anesthesiology’s future leaders have the tools they need to flourish, and NAM Fellowships offer a phenomenal opportunity for career growth and development. It is wonderful to see and help facilitate this program’s growth to encompass the anesthesiology community and open another avenue for success for promising physician-investigators.”

NAM Fellowships are excellent part-time opportunities for participants to become directly involved with the NAM and the National Academies and accelerate their own career development in becoming national leaders in their field. This fellowship will serve to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills necessary to work across disciplines to help shape sound strategies and policies based on evidence; expand their network of experts and leaders in health and medicine; and prepare them to shape the future of health care throughout their careers.

"We are pleased to launch this important new fellowship with the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research," said NAM President Victor J. Dzau. "The NAM is committed to building leadership capacity across disciplines, and we are excited to expand NAM Fellowships to support early career anesthesiology researchers. This fellowship will help these future leaders advance their own career development and prepare them to shape the future of health care in our nation."

Starting in 2024, each FAER NAM Fellowship will be awarded for a two-year period. Candidates will be drawn from the field of anesthesiology and must have completed their post-graduate work two to ten years prior and shown an interest in and focus on research, policy, and scholarship in the specialty.

About Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (FAER):

FAER was founded in 1986 and is a related organization of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). Dedicated to developing the next generation of physician-investigators, FAER has awarded over $53 million in research grants and programs in its lifetime. For more information, visit FAER.org.

About National Academy of Medicine (NAM):

Founded in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine (IOM), the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) is one of three academies that make up the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies) in the United States. Operating under the 1863 Congressional charter of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academies are private, nonprofit institutions that work outside of government to provide objective advice on matters of science, technology, and health. The NAM’s mission is to improve health for all by advancing science, accelerating health equity, and providing independent, authoritative, and trusted advice nationally and globally. For more information, visit NAM.edu.

# # #