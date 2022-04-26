By: Bill Wellock | Published:

Reported antisemitic incidents in the United States reached their highest level ever in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported.

ADL noted 2,717 incidents last year, a 34% increase from 2020. It is the highest number since the organization began tracking incidents in 1979.

Florida State University Assistant Professor Brendan Lantz, an expert on hate crime, can provide comment to reporters working on this story.

Brendan Lantz, assistant professor and director of the Hate Crime Research and Policy Institute, College of Criminology and Criminal Justice



As director of the Hate Crime Research and Policy Institute, Lantz researches hate crime, violence, victimization and co-offending. He received the 2021 Academy New Scholar Award from the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, and he has been quoted by CNN, the Tampa Bay Times and NBC News regarding identity-based violence.