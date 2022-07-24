Murrieta, CA, 07/25/22 – GattaCo Inc., a biotechnology tool development company and GenScript USA Inc., a world’s leading life science and research tools provider, announced today a co-marketing and distribution agreement for GattaCo’s A-PONTM Plasma Separator. The A-PON Separator is the first and only self-collection device that uses fingerstick blood to produce lab-quality liquid plasma. Plasma is the most widely used sample type in clinical chemistry, serological and Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), to detect and monitor several medical conditions, diseases, or therapy responses.

“We are excited to launch A-PON Plasma Separator with GenScript,” said Pankaj Singhal, Ph.D., CEO of GattaCo. “They are a leader in COVID-19 Antibody Detection and have a strong distribution channel into research and clinical testing labs globally. It is an excellent fit to launch our unique A-PON device with GenScript and to provide researchers and clinicians an opportunity to bring blood collection out of the lab and into the clinic or home.”

The A-PON Separator removes the need for phlebotomy, is easy to use without any specialized knowledge or equipment and converts fingerstick blood to plasma in 2.5 minutes. The liquid plasma sample produced fits seamlessly into existing lab testing workflows without changing established thresholds.

“We see a great future for plasma separation at the point of blood collection,” commented Dr. Michael Lau, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Head of Diagnostics for GenScript. “Moving blood testing and monitoring closer to the patient will be more convenient and should also improve outcomes and decisions by cutting time out of the testing cycle. We look forward to commercial development of the A-PON device with GattaCo.

About GattaCo Inc.

GattaCo is developing new technologies and products addressing billion-dollar bottlenecks in healthcare, specifically the ability to de-centralize clinical lab testing by simplifying sample preparation. GattaCo’s A-PON™ Plasma Separator eliminates the need for phlebotomy, blood tubes, centrifuges, etc., currently needed for the majority of blood tests. The plasma produced by the A-PON Separator can be dispensed into a tube and sent to a lab for analysis, or it can be dispensed into a rapid diagnostic test for immediate results.

For more information, visit www.gattaco.com or email [email protected]

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the U.S., Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.