Newswise — HSINCHU, Taiwan – July 24, 2023 – Taiwanese IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostic) manufacturer General Biologicals Corporation (GBC) today unveiled two CellBio™ circulating tumor cell (CTC) cancer detection products at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, being held July 23-27 in Anaheim, California.

GBC is officially launching its award-winning brand in the U.S. market with a highly competitive niche IVD (in vitro diagnostics) device and assay.

GBC’s two CTC detection systems are viewed globally at the forefront of science and are used for early detection, treatment validation and therapy monitoring with rapid, accessible and affordable diagnostic solutions. The CellBio platform, which uses GBC proprietary iFiltration™ technology, provides positive control, is designed to ensure the filtration efficiency is accurate, and has led to Taiwan’s first standardized CTC system. The technology was patented and won the 2022 Taiwan National Innovation Award.

“CellBio focuses on the detection, monitoring and treatment of cancer metastasis. The goal of GBC is to revolutionize the detection and treatment of cancer through its unique CTC technology and complementary therapeutics platform CellBio,” said Frank Lin, the President of GBC. “More than 10 million patients die from cancer each year, and more than 90 percent of the deaths are attributed to metastasis. Currently, there are no approved therapies that specifically target the metastatic process. Targeting CTCs with novel therapeutics could likely have a significant impact on cancer metastases and patient outcome.”

Among the advantages of the CellBio system are detection from 7.5-mL blood samples with high specificity, sensitivity, and cancer capture rate, complete within 90 minutes. The system applies to cancer screening, diagnosis, monitoring and prognosis; provides optimal treatment; and improves the quality of life for patients. The number of CTCs in the blood can be completely monitored during the non-invasive sampling process, and the capture rate of more than 90 percent of cancer cells is better than the industry norm.

The CellBio FX10, can work with 10 samples at a time with a full-color touch screen, while CellBio a2000 can detect 2 samples at a time in small-space labs. GBC has already accumulated more than 8,000 samples, resulting in good efficacy. According to BBC research, the global liquid biopsy market for cancer applications was US$1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 50.7 percent, reaching a forecasted size of US$13.6 billion by 2025. Major market segments include bladder, breast, colon, gynecology-related cancers, lung cancer, pan-cancer and prostate cancer.

In addition to CTC systems, GBC introduces the Samples-To-Results automated All-in-One molecular system, GB RealQuant® AIO. The system consolidates extraction, amplification and detection in one easy-to-use integrated instrument, providing fast and reliable results within 2 hours with high flexibility. The system works with all GB RealQuant HBV, HCV, and HPV Kits.

For more information about GBC, visit www.gbc.com.tw

