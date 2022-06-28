Newswise — NOAA has forecasted a more active than usual hurricane season this year. Are you prepared?

Get started by downloading your state’s “Homeowners Handbook to Prepare for Natural Disasters.” This resource for renters and homeowners was created by the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, Gulf Sea Grant Programs, and state partners from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Information in the handbook comes from leading organizations in preparedness and recovery and the handbook is customized for each of the five Gulf states.

Content includes essential information on:

risks from hurricanes and other natural hazards

planning and preparing for a hurricane

protecting and strengthening your property

response and recovery

insurance

The handbook also includes emergency contact information and a disaster supplies checklist.

“Hurricanes are a part of life for residents along the Gulf Coast. Everyone can take easy steps to be more prepared for hurricane season,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “Knowing the risks, having a plan, and preparing a disaster kit are things we can all do to protect our family and homes.”

Handbooks for each Gulf state are available as a free digital download on the Gulf of Mexico Alliance website at GulfofMexicoAlliance.org or your local Sea Grant office.

About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.

