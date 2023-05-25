Newswise — San Francisco – May 25, 2023 – Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a national non-profit organization based in San Francisco dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma, celebrated its 45th anniversary on April 28th at the Olympic Club, Lakeside Clubhouse.

Donors, patients, Board of Directors, and volunteers joined together to mark an important milestone in the Foundation’s history of innovation, collaboration, and discovery. Ruth Williams, MD, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, was the keynote speaker and highlighted the success of the Catalyst for a Cure research program, a unique collaborative initiative now focused on restoring vision in glaucoma patients and identifying commonalities with other neurodegenerative diseases with the goal to find new treatments and a cure.

“Glaucoma Research Foundation, founded by three glaucoma specialists in San Francisco with support from grateful patients, has so much to be proud of and we are incredibly inspired about what the future holds,” said Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors and the dedication of our researchers, we are able to continue to advance pioneering scientific discovery to lead us toward a cure. The reason for our commitment is simple – glaucoma patients are counting on us to preserve and restore their vision.”

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world and everyone is at risk for developing this potentially blinding disease. Glaucoma Research Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of glaucoma patients and funding innovative research to find a cure. In addition to funding critical glaucoma research, Glaucoma Research Foundation also is the leading source of information for patients and their families. Those affected by glaucoma turn to Glaucoma Research Foundation to understand the disease, learn more about treatments, and receive updates on new medical therapies to help prevent blindness from glaucoma.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website provides valuable information about glaucoma to 3 million visitors annually.

