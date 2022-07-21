Newswise — Li, a student from Merivale High School, won the CIHR Canadian National Brain Bee competition in May before going on to the international championship held on July 2-9, hosted by the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies. As the first-place winner, she took home US $3,000 and a full scholarship for her 2023 neuroscience Internship at Carleton University.

Li’s accomplishments are that much more impressive, as she had to study during a three-day power outage prior to the Canadian competition and a nation-wide internet outage on the day of the live judging.

Li is excited to celebrate World Brain Day, now in its 65th year, on July 22, 2022.

