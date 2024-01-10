A new survey out this week by the cyber firm Arctic Wolf found that state and local officials are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) tools and other technologies will supercharge threats to the 2024 U.S. elections, NextGov/FCW reported . Of the types of cyber threats that election officials are most concerned about, the survey found 50.7% of respondents cited disinformation campaigns as their top concern.

If you’re looking for more context on the matter, please consider David Broniatowski , an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering and the associate director for the Institute for Data, Democracy & Politic at the George Washington University. Broniatowski is also GW’s lead principal investigator of a newly launched, NSF-funded institute called TRAILS that explores trustworthy AI. He conducts research in decision making under uncertainty, collective decision making, the design and regulation of complex information flow systems, and how behavior spreads online.

Broniatowski can discuss a number of topics related to AI’s role and use in spreading misinformation as well as efforts to combat misinformation online, including the challenges of tackling misinformation and how messages spread.