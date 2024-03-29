Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. executives this week that bilateral relations between the two countries can improve, saying in remarks, “Over the past couple of years, the China-U.S. relationship experienced some setbacks and serious challenges, from which lessons should be learned. The relationship cannot go back to the old days, but it can embrace a brighter future.” The executives and others from major international companies were in Beijing for the annual China Development Forum.
